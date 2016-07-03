Eric Fisher: 'I see myself on a steady incline'

Living up to the expectations after being selected as the top overall pick in the NFL Draft isn't easy. Just ask 2013 No. 1 selection Eric Fisher, who several people were eager to declare a bust after struggling mightily over his first two seasons.
Fisher stepped up big time in Year 3 though, displaying massive improvement while being shifted across three different positions on the offensive line. The Chiefs have already exercised his fifth-year option, banking on further progression. It helps that Fisher is exuding confidence heading into training camp.
"I see myself on a steady incline," Fisher told the team's website. "I'm looking to pick up where I left off (last year), continue to grow and stay on a steady rise throughout my career. If I can do that 10 more years, however many more years, I'm looking forward to it and really looking forward to a great season this year."
"It almost seemed like a little bit of a turning point in my career," Fisher said. "It was nice to get going -- especially in the playoffs, round one. And then (winning) the first playoff game in quite some time around here, I thought that was a big accomplishment."
The Chiefs' bread and butter is their run game, as their three-headed monster of Jamaal Charles, Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware helped the team average a whopping 4.9 yards per carry last season, good for third-highest in the league.
With Kansas City signing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz in the offseason, its two bookend tackles will be the key for creating holes and letting a potent rushing attack run wild once again.
"I think it all starts in the run game," Fisher said. "I thought we did a pretty good job with that last year. Our numbers kind of spoke for themselves on the ground. We're working to get better in our pass protection, keeping Alex (Smith) clean. You definitely want to build that line where D-lines are saying 'Man, we play the Chiefs this week.'"