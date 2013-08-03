Eric Dickerson Foundation sponsors football camp for military kids

It's not often you can get former NFL players Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, Christian Okoye, Leonard Russell, Vince Ferragamo and LeRoy Irvin on the same field. But add the Eric Dickerson Foundation, a group of football-hungry kids and a Marine base, and you have a recipe for bringing these football stars together.
They gathered last weekend at Camp Pendleton near San Diego to work with 150 kids ages 8-17. They taught football skills and provided encouragement for the aspiring players, according to The Coast News.
The camp, which has grown to a two-day event, is free to the military kids. Plus, they have added a cheerleading camp run by former members of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading team.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor