Eric Decker vs. Hakeem Nicks: Top wide receiver in free agency?

Big-time receivers are expected to come through in the game's critical moments. Top targets must deliver in third-down, red-zone and two-minute-drill situations, when quarterbacks count on their guys to make plays. Decker has been solid in these situations throughout his career. He excels at moving the chains on third down and he has also emerged as a legitimate threat in the red zone. Of course, I have to point out that he was never seen as the most dangerous player in the Broncos' passing attack -- defenses largely focused on Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and, at times, tight end Julius Thomas -- so he rarely faced double coverage or received special attention in those situations. That doesn't necessarily mean Decker is incapable of carrying an offense, but he wasn't asked to do so in his time with the Broncos.