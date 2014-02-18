Eric Decker to Raiders? Predicting free agents' landing spots

Tampa Bay needs an edge rusher in the worst way. New coach Lovie Smith has no problem playing veterans, and Allen would give the defense enough of a boost to shorten the amount of time an already strong secondary has to cover. The Buccaneers should have $10 million or so to play with, and while that will not be enough for, say, Greg Hardy (should he hit the open market), it could allow them to add someone like Allen. The Jaguars, who will have nearly three times as much cap room, have needed a pass rush of any kind for a long time. But after bringing in the likes of Aaron Kampman and Jason Babin over the past few years, it would be nice for the team to target someone younger than Allen.