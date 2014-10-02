Eric Decker sits out practice with hamstring tightness

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters that Decker did not practice on Thursday after feeling tightness in the hamstring originally injured in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Ryan is optimistic the setback won't keep Decker out of the lineup in Sunday's crucial road matchup against the San Diego Chargers.
"We're being smart with him," Ryan said. "If he feels tight, then we're not going to push him on the practice field. I'm hopeful he'll play Sunday."
Decker played 55 of 68 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, which came six days after he was held to just 12 snaps in a loss to the Chicago Bears. Ryan acknowledged that an ankle injury suffered by David Nelson led to Decker playing more snaps than the team had anticipated.
Nelson also sat out practice and is beginning to look like a longshot for Week 5. If Decker and Nelson are both out or limited, quarterback Geno Smith will face a stacked deck against a very good Chargers team.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews "Thursday Night Football" and discusses the biggest surprises in the season's first quarter. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.