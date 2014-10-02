Around the NFL

Eric Decker sits out practice with hamstring tightness

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 07:54 AM

Eric Decker can't seem to shake his hamstring woes.

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters that Decker did not practice on Thursday after feeling tightness in the hamstring originally injured in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Ryan is optimistic the setback won't keep Decker out of the lineup in Sunday's crucial road matchup against the San Diego Chargers.

"We're being smart with him," Ryan said. "If he feels tight, then we're not going to push him on the practice field. I'm hopeful he'll play Sunday."

Decker played 55 of 68 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, which came six days after he was held to just 12 snaps in a loss to the Chicago Bears. Ryan acknowledged that an ankle injury suffered by David Nelson led to Decker playing more snaps than the team had anticipated.

Nelson also sat out practice and is beginning to look like a longshot for Week 5. If Decker and Nelson are both out or limited, quarterback Geno Smith will face a stacked deck against a very good Chargers team.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews "Thursday Night Football" and discusses the biggest surprises in the season's first quarter. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

news

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas (ankle) 'not ready yet,' expects Saints WR to be ready for training camp

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with ankle injuries, is still unable to participate in practice. Will he be ready by late July?

news

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

news

Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

With starter Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens signed a backup quarterback on Thursday in veteran Brett Hundley.

news

Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made it known this week that he doesn't really care about doubters heading into the season and shared that rookie WR Christian Watson "has the total package."

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on stepping into No. 1 role: 'I've been ready'

With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' anointed No. 1 receiver and he's elated at the proposition.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is happy to have Nick Foles as his backup QB, and the former Super Bowl MVP is "grateful" to be in Indy and back with his former offensive coordinator.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW