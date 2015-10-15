Eric Decker leads the list of 10 Week 6 sleepers

The Vikings pass offense hasn't been the place to mine for fantasy gold. They don't push the ball downfield, and Teddy Bridgewater is slumping just a bit behind a bad offensive line. With that being said, push will come to shove this week when Minnesota faces Kansas City. Wide receivers have wrecked the Chiefs defense, scoring 11 touchdowns against them. This secondary allows the most fantasy points to receivers, and a 63.2 percent catch rate. Mike Wallace is the only viable receiver in this low-percentage passing offense, seeing 23 percent of the targets. In an out of character way, Wallace is catching 85 percent of his targets. He still has the game-breaking ability to make good on this matchup. Keep an eye on his injury status, as he's yet to practice this week. If Wallace sits, pivot off to the rookie Stefon Diggs, who ran clean routes and caught six passes for 87 yards in his first game action for the Vikings before their bye.