Eric Decker (hamstring) active for Bears-Jets 'MNF' tilt

The New York Jets got a dose of good news as they prepare for their Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.
Wide receiver Eric Decker is active for Gang Green after being listed as questionable all week with a hamstring injury.
Decker was signed in the offseason to fill the Jets' No. 1 receiver role, and he's excelled, posting nine catches for 137 yards and one touchdown.
However, the Jets will be without starting cornerback Dee Milliner. For the Bears, Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery are active.