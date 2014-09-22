Eric Decker (hamstring) active for Bears-Jets 'MNF' tilt

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 11:37 AM

The New York Jets got a dose of good news as they prepare for their Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Eric Decker is active for Gang Green after being listed as questionable all week with a hamstring injury. 

Decker was signed in the offseason to fill the Jets' No. 1 receiver role, and he's excelled, posting nine catches for 137 yards and one touchdown.

However, the Jets will be without starting cornerback Dee Milliner. For the Bears, Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery are active.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate pass rusher Von Miller off PUP list ahead of Jaguars game in London

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.