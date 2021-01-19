Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LV; H.E.R. to sing America the Beautiful

GRAMMY-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to pair up for the first time to sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LV pregame festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7 and the NFL announced today.

Grammy-award winning artist, H.E.R., will join the pregame lineup with her rendition of America the Beautiful.

All pregame festivities along with Super Bowl LV will air nationally on CBS and will be broadcast live worldwide.

Church and Sullivan will join a prestigious line up of Super Bowl National Anthem performers, including: Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

H.E.R. joins critically acclaimed and award-winning America the Beautiful performers such as: Yolanda Adams, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Alicia Keys.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Warren "Wawa" Snipe, acclaimed Deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the National Anthem and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language.

For Super Bowl LV, the National Anthem will be arranged and produced by Adam Blackstone.