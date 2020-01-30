Eric Bieniemy focused on Super Bowl LIV, not HC hires

"His role is the same (as Pederson and Nagy)," Reid said Thursday. "He does all the stuff the other coordinators do -- the game plans and so on. He's the one (who) signals and calls the plays and in communication with the quarterbacks. He's in every quarterback meeting, all the stuff all the other guys do. I don't know the answer. Every owner has the option of hiring the best fit for the organization and I'm very partial to Eric because I know how good he is. I'm with him every day and I appreciate him more every day. I've had him as a player and now as a coach so I've watched him grow in the profession and he's somebody that an owner would never have to worry about. You could just turn it over to him and let him go. Just let him be Eric Bieniemy and he'll lead your football team into greatness."