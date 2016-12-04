Eric Berry steals show in another Chiefs road triumph

*The Kansas City Chiefs keep finding crazy ways to win. Here's what we learned during the team's wild 29-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. *
- When Eric Berry gets his hands on the ball, he's likely to score points. The Georgia native's emotional pick six just before halftime and "pick two" of Matt Ryan's two-point conversion attempt with 4:32 left was the difference in the game. It was a fitting way for this Chiefs team, which has reached 9-3 almost exclusively on their turnover margin, to win an incredibly entertaining game.
- In a considerable upset, the Chiefs had the better big-play offense. They had six plays over 20 yards, in large part because Travis Kelce (150 yards) and Tyreek Hill are beasts after the catch. Kelce put on a show, often destroying Falcons first round safety Keanu Neal. With Jeremy Maclin injured, Andy Reid has done a great job featuring Kelce more of late.
- This was a highly discouraging game for Atlanta's title hopes. Left tackle Jake Matthews exited with a knee injury, which made an immediate impact on the team's pass protection. Julio Jones, who gained another 113 yards, missed most of Atlanta's final drive after being shaken up with an undisclosed injury. Mohamed Sanu also left late with a groin injury. Now 7-5, Atlanta's chances of a playoff bye took a big hit. The NFC South race is getting tighter too.
- Reid deserves Coach of the Year consideration. He almost appeared to be showing off with the variety of his creative formations. He also coached aggressively because he knew the Chiefs needed to score big to win in Atlanta. The Chiefs players rewarded Reid with a fourth-down conversion touchdown and a fake punt 55-yard touchdown scamper by Albert Wilson.
- The Falcons left so many points on the board. They were only going for two late in the game because they were chasing another failed two-point attempt. Atlanta settled for short field goals inside the five-yard line twice in the first half and turned the ball over on downs in the red zone in the second half. When they forced a rare turnover by Alex Smith on Vic Beasley's fifth (5!) forced fumble of the year, Atlanta only converted with three points.
- Tamba Hali is heating up lately, giving the Chiefs an incredible trio of pass rushers with Justin Houston and Dee Ford.