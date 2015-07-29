Around the NFL

Eric Berry on recovery: 'It was a battle every day'

Published: Jul 29, 2015 at 08:36 AM

Eric Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last December. On Wednesday, he was on the practice field for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Berry's comeback story is something to savor while off-the-field drama dogs the NFL. On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters for the first time since his stunning diagnosis.

"It was tough. It was a battle every day. I had to, it was to the point where I had to set goals to where I would just get out the bed," he said. "You know, today I'll get out the bed, I'm not gonna stay in the bed all day because I would literally stay in the bed all day.

"It was a tough process but like I said I had a great support system between my mom and dad being in the trenches with me every day, day in and day out and just making sure I had everything that I needed from an emotional standpoint, a physical standpoint, everything."

Berry said the recovery process -- which included regular chemotherapy treatments -- pushed him to the physical limit. Berry said that the exhaustion that came with the chemo treatment was unlike anything he's felt.

"To be honest with you, I was training while I was going through chemo," he said. "There would be times I would work out and I'd end up just crying after the workout just because, first of all, I couldn't believe that I made it through the workout, but I couldn't believe it was that hard.

"I was trying to push myself to the limit, I couldn't push myself how I wanted to and it was just ... I had to break it down to really embracing the process and understand that everything wasn't going to come back overnight. You add chemo into something like this, that's a whole different monster because it literally feels like you're dying."

Consider this your daily reminder of the mindset that separates the professional athlete from most of the general public. Berry spent the last eight months with one eye on beating cancer and one on getting ready for the field. His determination is awe-inspiring.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's four-game suspension and Eric Berry's comeback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady struck by number of young QBs around the NFL: 'I don't remember this many rookies playing'

At times, Tom Brady looks like a player much younger than his age. But, as the 22-year vet's career winds down, Brady is taking note of the wealth of young QB talent around the NFL.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints C Erik McCoy could be out for an extended time due to a calf injury while CB Marshon Lattimore is having thumb surgery. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Week 2.
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III plans to play 'a little pissed off' after not getting contract extension

With a potential long-term deal hanging in the balance, Bengals safety Jessie Bates plans to play with an added edge that should give opponents fits as the season continues.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't use knee injury as 'crutch' for performance

Giants running back Saquon Barkley struggled to make an impact Week 1, rushing just 10 times for 26 yards Sunday. Barkley said he does not plan to use his 2020 knee injury as an excuse for his performance.
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden on Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'

Jon Gruden is not one to shy away from grandiose statements, but even his latest comments regarding Raiders TE Darren Waller raise an eyebrow.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson laments his crucial fumbles in the team's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
news

Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW