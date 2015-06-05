Ereck Flowers must stabilize Giants' O-line, as injury bug returns

Beatty, although not considered one of the league's premier tackles, was to be the anchor of a line that was already undergoing a makeover even before his injury. Schwartz, who hopes to be completely healed from his own injuries by the time training camp begins, is penciled in as the right guard, although he could also play right tackle. In the meantime, he and John Jerry -- the only player who held his current position last season -- are splitting time at guard in practice. Justin Pugh, who has started the last two seasons at right tackle, was slated to switch to left guard even before Beatty got hurt. Weston Richburg, who played guard last year, will be the starting center, and Marshall Newhouse, signed this offseason to be the swing tackle, will get the first crack at winning the right tackle spot.