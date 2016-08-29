Around the NFL

Enthralled Cowboys wouldn't deal Prescott for Lynch

Published: Aug 29, 2016
The Dallas Cowboys know how quickly life can change under center in the NFL.

One week ago, they were content to have Tony Romo guiding them into the regular season. Today, it's all about preparing rookie Dak Prescott for his first pro start.

With Romo shelved until midseason with a broken bone in his back, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that he still sees the veteran as the unquestioned starter when healthy -- but knows how these situations can take on a life of their own.

Jones acknowledged the Cowboys wouldn't rule out a changing-of-the-guard in Dallas, similar to how a young Tom Brady unseated Drew Bledsoe in New England back in 2001.

Whether or not the Cowboys place Romo on IR Recall -- a decision they're still pondering -- Jones emphasized the team is very optimistic for Prescott's run as starter, noting that coaches are impressed with the rookie's mental and physical approach to the game.

Jones offered similar praise to TheMMQB's Peter King, saying that Dallas -- after trying to trade up in the draft for current Broncos rookie passer Paxton Lynch -- couldn't be happier with Prescott's surprising development.

"I don't think our guys would even consider trading Prescott for Lynch right now," Jones told King. "No, I know they wouldn't. That's how much they like Dak right now."

Said Jones: "I can't imagine a scenario where Tony's not our quarterback when he's ready. But things happen. You know that. You know what happened to Bledsoe and Brady. I'm sure Tony's aware of that. But the reality is, Tony's going to come back for us and play great, we believe."

In the meantime, Prescott finds himself in a positive situation behind the league's top offensive line. With rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott set for a major workload alongside veteran Alfred Morris, the clock-chewing, run-heavy Cowboys aren't counting on Prescott to do it all by himself as he did at Mississippi State.

Dallas faces an early six-game slate against the Giants, Redskins, Bears, 49ers, Bengals and Packers before Romo's presumptive return in Week 8, but unlike last year -- when the team struggled to survive until the quarterback returned -- Jones said there's "a different feel around here this time."

"We like what we've got behind Tony now," Jones told King. "This is still a gut punch. It hurts bad. But I can tell you this time we're not going to be sitting around worrying when Tony gets back. We can't say, 'We need to go 3-3,' or whatever, with Tony gone. The hell with that. We gotta have a game plan to beat the Giants, and to win every game without him."

If the Cowboyswin every game with Prescott at the helm, Dallas will face a difficult and emotional decision at the position. At 36, Romo is staring down another tricky injury. It's to fair to wonder how close he is to the end, but the veteran's attitude remains intact.

"I'm gonna be in Dak's back pocket to help him," Romo told one club official, per King. "We're gonna win games with Dak."

