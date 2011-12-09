Entertainment factor high for Eagles-Dolphins despite records

THE GAME WE'LL BE TALKING ABOUT MONDAY: Giants-Cowboys. This has the feel of two favorites in a college basketball holiday tournament who get upset and wind up playing in the consolation game against one another. Yes, you expected the G-Men to lose to Green Bay, and you didn't expect Dallas to falter at Arizona, but believe it or not, I'm less concerned with the Cowboys loss. Timeout! What? That's right. Historically, they have trouble with Arizona, and the bottom line is they're more well-rounded than New York. Time out! What? The Giants continue to have that missing ingredient that stops them from greatness, and I think it's going to mean Tom Coughlin's job at the end of the season. Not because he's a bad coach, but because after so long your message gets stale. And New York has too much talent to be .500. The Giants are a car that when you fix the transmission, you get a flat tire. When you fix the flat, the battery dies. And so on. Tony Romo has been hot and with Miles Austin back this week, they score a lot of points. A typical game between these two NFC East rivals, but Dallas gets the win and takes a stranglehold of the division. The 'Boys will have it clinched before Week 17. Time out! What? OK, that joke has been beaten to death now.