Entering second season as the starter, Rodgers comfortable as team leader

» Nose tackle B.J. Raji, the first of the Packers' two players selected in the first round, missed the first two weeks of camp while his contract was being negotiated. The former Boston College standout only has had two days of practice, so it's hard to draw any meaningful assessments about his performance. However, he did report to camp at 341 pounds, about six pounds heavier than his assigned maximum weight. Raji also has learned quickly, from his encounters with Green Bay's talented offensive linemen, that he'll need to rely much more on physical skills to succeed in the NFL. "(They do) a lot of holding," he said. "But I guess nothing will change in the games unless (the officials) call it." Raji should get some playing time in Saturday night's home preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.