Entering 10th Super Bowl, Tom Brady 'incredibly grateful' for Bill Belichick

Published: Feb 01, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Kevin Patra

Pitting Tom Brady against Bill Belichick, and using 2020 as a referendum on who deserves more credit for their combined success during 20 years together in New England, will be a popular discussion ahead of Super Bowl LV.

For his part, TB12 said he harbors no ill will toward his former head coach.

"I have a great relationship with him," Brady said Monday. "I'm just incredibly grateful for what he's meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time (in New England). I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the thing in my career without his support and his teachings."

Brady is set to play in his 10th Super Bowl. It's his first without Belichick.

That the 43-year-old QB immediately found success away from Foxborough will be fuel for those, like former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola, who view the Pats' success as Brady-led.

Brady credits Belichick with much of the success he's found during his 21-year career, even in his first year with a new coach.

"Incredible coach and mentor for me," Brady said of Belichick. "I've had a lot of those in my career, but obviously, he's at the top of the list."

While others debate who was more vital to New England's success, Belichick will flash his eight Super Bowl rings and Brady will be playing to hoist his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

