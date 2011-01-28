Engram joins 49ers coaching staff under Harbaugh

Published: Jan 28, 2011 at 07:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers made another addition to their new coaching staff on Friday, announcing Bobby Engram will join the team as an offensive assistant.

Engram played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas Chiefs before retiring following the 2009 season.

New Niners coach Jim Harbaugh said in his introductory press conference earlier this month that he plans to run the West Coast offense. Engram is very familiar with the system, having played eight seasons with the Seahawks under Bill Walsh-disciple Mike Holmgren.

Engram had some of his best seasons in Seattle, including a 94-catch, 1,147-yard campaign in 2007.

Engram was a three-time AP All-American for Penn State and was named a member of the Seahawks'35th Anniversary team in 2010.

This will be Engram's first year in coaching.

