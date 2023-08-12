Engelbert Strauss becomes first pan-European NFL partner

National Football League Names Engelbert Strauss its Official Workwear Partner for the 2023-24 Season, Marking the League's First Partnership Across Europe NFL grants
Engelbert Strauss rights in both Germany and the UK
The National Football League has announced a partnership with Engelbert Strauss, Europe's leading work and utility brand, in both Germany and the UK – marking the NFL's first-ever partnership across multiple European countries. The brand will become the official workwear partner of the League, expanding its offerings to American football.
With the ever-growing NFL fandom across European markets and regular season games taking place in London and Frankfurt in October and November respectively, the partnership furthers the League's commitment to deepening fan engagement globally.
"The enthusiasm for American football is huge in both Germany and the UK. The games are electrifying and have a monumental quality of experience as events," said Engelbert Strauss CEO and Brand Head Henning Strauss. "We are delighted that Engelbert Strauss can be a part of the League's incredible presence here in Europe and are looking forward to bringing fans some exciting gear in the months ahead."
"It is an exciting time for the NFL globally, with a record five games in Europe this season, and interest in our game continuing to grow around the world," added Michelle Webb, Vice President International Sponsorship at the NFL. "Our new partnership with Engelbert Strauss demonstrates our commitment to engaging fans in unique ways across the continent, and we look forward to working with them to grow and celebrate fandom in Germany and the UK this season and beyond."
In the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII, Engelbert Strauss will unveil an all-new NFL-themed workwear capsule collection exclusive to fans across Germany and the UK. With purchase, fans will also have the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, via a first-of-its-kind raffle.
Engelbert Strauss previously partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The duo will again release a line in the coming weeks, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 game in Frankfurt.