End of an era: Chiefs cut veteran LB Justin Houston

The 30-year-old pass rusher still has plenty left in the tank and can be a difference maker for a contender, as he showed down the stretch and in the postseason last season. In 12 regular season games in 2018, Houston compiled nine sacks and 37 tackles; he added two postseason sacks. For his career in K.C., Houston gobbled up 78.5 QB takedowns, including a monstrous 22-sack 2014 campaign.