End Around: Trope alert! Beware of familiar storylines

On one hand, it makes plenty of sense. Winning your conference is a huge accomplishment and a Super Bowl season -- even if it ends in defeat -- should be respected and admired. But since when did we start giving out prizes for being second best in this country? Do athletes in the Olympics get rewarded for second place? Oh wait, bad example. OK, how about little kids who finish last in their soccer leagues -- are we giving them "Participation Trophies" now?