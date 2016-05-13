End Around: Tom Brady is kind of weird...and that's OK

But what I really want to focus on today is Brady's life as a pitch man. His long-standing -- and still surprising -- bond with UGGs is well documented. It's become a personal Brady crusade to prove that UGGs are not just for 17-year-old girls in 2005, but frankly, I'm not sure if he's moved the needle there. Other efforts have been more persuasive. He starred in an unsettling ad for Under Armour, in which an army of Tom Bradys prepare for a war where semi-automatic weapons are traded in for pigskins. We know Brady to be a miracle worker on the field of battle, but I don't like his chances here.