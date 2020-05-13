Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

Smith is right: The Cowboys can't exactly go into the season playing hardball with Prescott. That won't happen, either, because Prescott is under the franchise tag, which comes with a deadline to sign it that will allow the Cowboys to know exactly how their financial situation will look come August. They've also hedged against catastrophe at the position by signing veteran Andy Dalton.

Smith held out and ultimately got what he wanted, becoming the highest-paid running back in the same year in which the franchise tag was first created. His leverage was an 0-2 start for the Cowboys, who realized they needed Smith more than they needed to save the money. It proved to be the wise decision when Smith ended up earning league MVP honors and the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXVIII.

Prescott's case comes down to a decision between two very different long-term scenarios: Agree to a lucrative, long-term deal with the Cowboys, or play 2020 on the franchise tag and risk the financial security gained from a long-term deal in the hopes of earning even more money with his performance this season.

Anyone planning for their offspring's college education or their own retirement -- or even to build an inground pool in their backyard -- would scream take the money! The risk has come back to burn professional athletes across the four major North American sports in the past. But there's an element of pride in such a risk taken by a professional athlete, a chance to prove the world wrong and reap the rewards of a once-in-a-lifetime cash out.