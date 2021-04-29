Emmanuel Sanders to wear No. 1 for Buffalo Bills

In his last two stops in San Francisco and New Orleans, Sanders wore No. 17. When the Bills announced the Sanders signing, they did so giving him No. 10, which he wore in Denver for five-plus seasons. The 34-year-old began his career as No. 88 in Pittsburgh after being a third-round pick in 2010.

Bills backup quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ will keep No. 10, which he wore during his four seasons with the Chicago Bears. ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ was assigned 10 last year in Buffalo and will now wear No. 4.