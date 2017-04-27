Emmanuel Sanders sees 'more relaxed' Paxton Lynch

The Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynchcompetition is in its infancy phase this offseason. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders believes both young quarterbacks are more mature at the start of workouts.
"I was just watching Trevor walk around, and he's walking around with that same confidence of, 'Man, you put me in the shotgun and I can sling it around,'" Sanders said, via the team's official website. "You see Paxton, and he sees the opportunity at hand. Being a young guy last year Paxton was like that deer in the headlights, walking around big-eyed. Now he's more relaxed.
"It's going to be interesting to see how Paxton takes his second year and hopefully get that Memphis swag back, seeing those two guys compete and seeing who wins the job."
Siemian is coming off a solid first season as a starter, displaying consistent ability to make all the throws when given time behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.
Lynch's development is the more interesting aspect of Sanders' comments.
As a rookie in 2016, Lynch entered the NFL with all the tools to be a franchise quarterback, but needed plenty of seasoning. In two starts last season, Lynch looked every bit an untamed bronco. At times, he struggled to read defenses, get to his second receiver and made some poor decisions. He did it all with a laser-rocket arm and elusiveness outside the pocket that made it obvious why scouts drooled about him coming out of college.
If Lynch can pick up another new offense in his second season it will speak well to the quarterback making a second-year mental leap. If Lynch's cerebral skill catches up to his physical talent, he could become the franchise signal-caller general manager John Elway envisioned when he drafted Lynch in the first round a year ago.