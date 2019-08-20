Emmanuel Sanders felt 'amazing' in return from injury

Sanders looked his best on a play that won't show up in your box score. The 32-year-old used his route-running acumen and speed he still possesses despite the latest Achilles tear to get past the defense and haul in a 45-yard heave from Flacco up the left sideline. The play was wiped out by a holding penalty, but for Sanders' part, it showed that he still has spring in his step and could return unhindered.