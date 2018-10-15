Emmanuel Sanders calls NFL 'soft' for taunting penalty

"To me, honestly, I feel like the league is getting soft," Sanders said of the flag, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I'm having fun. I didn't do anything crazy to the guy besides say, 'I got you on that play,' pointing my finger at him. [The official] threw the flag, which is crazy because I feel like I've been in the league nine years and I've been pointing at guys, go back and look at my film, I've been pointing at guys all the time and saying, 'I got you on that play.'