Emery, Licht become finalists for Bears' vacant GM position

The Chicago Bears have narrowed their general manager candidates to Phil Emery and Jason Licht, league sources said Monday.
Emery, the Kansas City Chiefs' director of college scouting, interviewed with the Bears on Friday. He was an area scout in Chicago from 1998 to 2004 and was the Atlanta Falcons' director of college scouting from 2004 to 2008 before working as a regional scout for the team before the 2009 draft. He has spent the past three years in his current role in Kansas City.
Licht, the New England Patriots' director of pro personnel, talked to the Bears before Emery did. Bears player personnel director Tim Ruskell, San Diego Chargers director of player personnel Jimmy Raye and New York Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross also interviewed for the job.
The Bears fired Jerry Angelo as GM earlier this month after the team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.