Embattled QB Henne shines in Miami scrimmage with three TDs

DAVIE, Fla. -- Chad Henne threw for three touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' intrasquad scrimmage Sunday, making good reads and confident throws in a performance that had coach Tony Sparano praising Miami's embattled quarterback.
"I thought he threw the ball well, particularly first two series that he was in there," Sparano said.
Overall, both the offense, which was ranked 21st last season, and the defense, which was ranked sixth, looked sharp considering Miami has had only had eight practices, just four in full pads.
Henne's performance was encouraging because Sparano has named him the starter for now. The Dolphins vowed to bring in a veteran to compete with him in training camp but didn't.
The 26th-rated quarterback in the 32-team NFL last season, Henne recently admitted he was hurt by fans chanting "We Want Orton!" during a practice last week. The chant referred to trade talks the Dolphins had with Denver about quarterback Kyle Orton.
Henne was sharp Sunday in the new offense installed by first-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, hired from Cleveland, completing 10 of 15 passes for about 150 yards.
Wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who recently disclosed he suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder, had three receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns. The Marshall-Henne combination was a promising development because the two didn't seem in sync last season or earlier in training camp.
"I think today is really the very first day we connected pretty well," Henne said.
Running back Reggie Bush, the free agent acquisition from New Orleans, had two carries for 4 yards and two receptions for 37 yards, and center Mike Pouncey, the first-round pick from Florida, got a compliment from Sparano for how he handled himself.
"Mike did some things today from a recognition standpoint that he didn't do two days ago," Sparano said.
Defensively, linebacker Karlos Dansby had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on Henne's pass intended for wide receiver Davone Bess. Defensive end Kendall Langford and linebacker Koa Misis each had a half-sack, and nose tackle Paul Soliai and veteran linebacker Jason Taylor each had a tackle for a loss. Cornerback Vontae Davis broke up a pass.
Miami opens its preseason schedule Saturday at Atlanta.
