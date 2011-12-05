Elway sees 'big strides' from Tebow but mum on QB's future

Published: Dec 05, 2011 at 06:38 AM

John Elway never has been effusive in his praise of Tim Tebow. Serving as the counterbalance to the Tebowmania that rages all around him, Elway is like a leaky faucet that doles out one drop of approval at a time.

That didn't change Monday, when the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations discussed his quarterback's progress, one day after Sunday's 35-32 victory over the Vikings.

Tebow threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the game, displaying in-the-pocket skills that had been absent in the early stages of Denver's five-game winning streak.

"We saw him take big strides yesterday," Elway said during his weekly radio spot on KDSP-FM. "He read out the two long passes ... and I think that, offensively, especially the second half, we came out and did a little play-action, which really helped us. The receivers did a heck of a job getting open, and Tim was able to get them the ball."

Despite those big strides, Elway took greater effort to highlight the job being done by first-year Broncos coach John Fox. Elway also remained mum when asked about Tebow's place in Denver after 2011.

"I know everybody wants to know, but our future's right now," Elway said. "When you look at where we are, the future is the Chicago Bears (this weekend's opponent). ... I think the city's excited about it, the fans are excited about where we are right now. The future is now, and I think the key thing is for us to continue to keep focused on each game coming up and try to win this division and get in the playoffs and see what happens."

Reading between the lines, it appears Elway still isn't sold on Tebow as the Broncos' franchise quarterback. Though Tebow would never say it -- mostly because he never really says anything, especially anything controversial -- you have wonder if it bothers him that his boss refuses to hand out a public vote of confidence.

