Elway's playing pedigree means nothing in front office

Well, now, this should be interesting, as the Jets have once again done all the talking. For the Jets to win, they must reduce the game by limiting New England's possessions to fewer than 10, win the battle on first down, and try to get to as many third-and-shorts as possible. They must keep the Patriots close early in the game and not let things get out of hand. For the Patriots to win, they must force Mark Sanchez to play fast, stop the run, and handle the new look from the Jets' defense. This will be a closer game than the last one, but the Jets have not played well in New England, and I don't think they can beat the Patriots.