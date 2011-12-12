 Skip to main content
Advertising

Elway praises Tebow's ability to help Broncos believe

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 07:41 AM

John Elway has made it clear he won't heap praise upon Tim Tebow just because he happens to be his team's starting quarterback.

But Elway -- the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations -- has a very pro-Tebow feeling as to why Denver continues to pull off unlikely victories like Sunday's against the Chicago Bears.

"I think when you look at it, I guess I just believe everyone believes that something good is going to happen," Elway said Monday during his weekly radio spot on KDSP-FM. "Tim's been the guy that has led that thinking and he's just such a strong believer. He's got everyone else believing that if you stay strong, stay positive, that something good is going to happen."

The new level of confidence also is evident to coach John Fox.

"It goes back to those guys believing," Fox said during his Monday news conference. "This game's about confidence. You're playing the best in the world at what you do and being able to believe that good things are going to happen. So many of these games are won or lost in the fourth quarter, and the thing that I admire about that bunch is that they trust and believe in one another, and that's the ultimate of being a championship team. It's fun to see and fun to watch happen."

Elway's weekly radio spot has become a good barometer on where he stands on Tebow. Elway seemed decidedly underwhelmed by Tebow initially, but he said last week that the QB made "great strides" in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Broncos' 13-10 OT win over the Bears on Wednesday, Dec. 14

at 8 p.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

Now Elway is saying Tebow has transformative power on the will of teammates. Has he ever seen a player like his QB?

"No, not to this point," Elway said. "If you look at where we've been just this season and look at the impact that he has had this season, not only athletically with him running around and throwing the football, but I think that his presence has been just huge and his confidence and his competitiveness that he has, especially if you look about when we're coming off 4-12 last year."

Fox cameras trained on Elway showed the executive looking stone-faced for the majority of Sunday's game before Tebow's late touchdown drive brought Sports Authority Field back to life. Tebow has brought football in Denver back to life, a fact Elway should consider when deciding who will be his long-term answer at quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2024 NFL Draft. 