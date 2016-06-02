Around the NFL

Elway on Osweiler's D.C. decline: That's Brock's choice

Published: Jun 02, 2016 at 12:49 PM

We'd love to tell you John Elway is publicly furious that Brock Osweiler has opted not to be part of the Denver Broncos' championship trip to The White House on Monday. Alas, the Broncos general manager is taking the super boring high road.

"That's Brock's choice, so all the other guys from my understanding are going to be there which will be great," Elway said at a golf tournament in Colorado on Thursday, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. "We get everybody back together and celebrate the great season that we had last year, so it will be fun."

Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Houston Texans in February, spurning the Broncos after making seven starts during their Super Bowl season. Osweiler was benched in favor of Peyton Manning during the season's stretch run, however, sparking speculation of strained relations between the team and young passer, who was groomed for four years to be Manning's successor.

Osweiler, aware how his absence at The White House could be perceived, released a statement Wednesday.

"The Broncos graciously extended an invitation for me to join them at The White House on Monday, but due to a scheduled OTA in Houston, I feel it is important to be at practice with my new teammates," he said. "It's a new offensive system for me and every practice and rep is extremely important. I am very appreciative of the Broncos wanting to include me on this special day."

Other 2015 Broncos now with other teams -- a list that includes Ryan Harris, Danny Trevathan, Aaron Brewer, Omar Bolden and Malik Jackson -- will join former teammates when President Obama hosts an NFL champion for the final time of his presidency.

Me? I think Osweiler is forever miffed Elway and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak put him on the bench in favor of a feeble Manning. Osweiler was a good soldier after that painful demotion, but he's no longer beholden to any Broncos-related pleasantries.

If you're someone who dislikes awkward conversations with former colleagues, you should understand and support Osweiler's decision.

