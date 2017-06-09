Around the NFL

Elvis Dumervil, near 100 sacks, has 'a few years left'

Published: Jun 09, 2017 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

San Francisco's newest pass rusher is closing in on the century mark, but he's not ready to start the countdown clock on his time in professional football.

Elvis Dumervil, who officially signed with the 49ers on Thursday, is one sack away from 100 for his career. The former Broncos and Ravens edge rusher should eclipse that mark easily barring any injury -- he's recorded at least five QB takedowns in nine of his 10 seasons. But his latest output, a career-low three sacks in an injury-riddled 2016 campaign, suggests that he won't be able to play far past the historic mark.

Dumervil has other plans.

"If it was a situation where I felt it was my last year, that's all I have left, I just want to win the Super Bowl [because] I just got one year left on my body, I could have gone about it different," Dumervil told CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "A lot of people are confused about where I'm at physically and mentally. ... Mentally and physically, I feel great. I know I have a few years left, for sure."

The 33-year-old chalks up his last two seasons, during which he recorded a combined nine sacks, a number he had eclipsed in four single seasons prior, not to aging or decreased ability, but to his struggles with a significant Achilles injury.

"Sometimes you don't know if you're hurt or injured," Dumervil added. "It was a situation where I thought I was hurt. You play through hurt. But I was really injured."

Finally healthy and surrounded by young talent, Dumervil will eye a late-stage renaissance in Santa Clara. The 49ers are right in the middle of a rebuild, but have promising if not dominant pieces in their front seven, including NaVorro Bowman, Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith and four former first-round picks (Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead). Led by first-year defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, with whom Dumervil said he is "very impressed," San Francisco has the making of a breakout unit on defense.

As Dumervil said, he could've sought out a Super Bowl contender in free agency and chased the ring that has for 10 seasons eluded him. Instead, Dumervil claims he has found the right fit in San Francisco, where he and the team can rebuild together, for at least a few more years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW