Ellis improves numbers at USC Pro Day

LOS ANGELES -- The annual USC Pro Day workout is well-known as a showcase for prospective NFL talent. On Wednesday, it again held up to its reputation.
Sedrick Ellis headlined a strong group of 25 pro prospects who worked out on the University of Southern California campus, displaying to NFL coaches and scouts why he's a likely top 10 selection in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Ellis showed up at the pro day workout weighing in at 297 pounds -- 11 lighter than he weighed at the combine. He felt he was too heavy in Indianapolis and wasn't satisfied with his performance, but helped himself by posting better numbers across the board at his pro day.
"I'm very proud of my day today, I felt like I did very well," said Ellis. "All my numbers went up. Nothing stayed the same or went down. I felt like I came out and showed great character. I'm just happy the way things have gone."
Ellis participated in all of the drills that were open to the media, with the exception of two agility drills. He ran 5.02 and 5.05 in the 40-yard dash, shaving more than 0.2 off his time from the combine. He said he improved by two repetitions in the bench press, reaching 36 reps of 225-pounds, and increased his vertical to about 30-inches.
All that's left is the draft.
"You know just as well as I do that [the draft] is kind of a crap shoot," Ellis said. "Who might trade up, who might trade down, who might not like you for whatever reason, who might like you. Right now it's a waiting process. I wish it was tomorrow."
Ellis said he has visits set up with three NFL teams, including Cincinnati and New Orleans, but isn't going to conduct workouts again for teams. One squad that could hold particular interest for Ellis is Oakland, which has the fourth overall pick.