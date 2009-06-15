Ellis' 11-year Cowboys career officially over after he's released by team

Published: Jun 15, 2009 at 06:30 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The Cowboys released Greg Ellis on Tuesday, ending the linebacker's tenure in Dallas after 11 seasons and the eighth-most sacks in team history.

Greg Ellis, DE/LB

Career Statistics
Sacks: 77

Passes Defensed: 35

Interceptions: 4

The announcement was no surprise. One week before, team owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were planning to cut Ellis if he couldn't be traded.

The Cowboys bypassed wide receiver Randy Moss to take Ellis with the eighth overall pick in the 1998 draft. Ellis had 77 sacks and 634 tackles in 162 games and led Dallas in sacks six times.

Ellis was a defensive end for most of that time, then moved to linebacker when former coach Bill Parcells changed to a 3-4 defense. Ellis grumbled at first, then tore his Achilles' tendon. He returned in 2007 and had his best season with 12.5 sacks in 13 games, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions

Newly hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Friday said he needed more time to evaluate Tennessee's roster with head coach Mike Vrabel before making a decision on Ryan Tannehill's future.

news

Kahuku football coach Sola Soliai's role in carrying on the late Matt Faga's larger-than-life legacy

Matt Faga was one of three Kahuku High School football coaches who died in a one-year span. Kahuku coach Sola Soliai discusses Faga's immense impact on the championship program and his own role in carrying on Faga's larger-than-life legacy.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-49ers in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Bills in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE