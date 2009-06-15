Ellis' 11-year Cowboys career officially over after he's released by team

IRVING, Texas -- The Cowboys released Greg Ellis on Tuesday, ending the linebacker's tenure in Dallas after 11 seasons and the eighth-most sacks in team history.
Greg Ellis, DE/LB
Career Statistics
Sacks: 77
Passes Defensed: 35
Interceptions: 4
The announcement was no surprise. One week before, team owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were planning to cut Ellis if he couldn't be traded.
The Cowboys bypassed wide receiver Randy Moss to take Ellis with the eighth overall pick in the 1998 draft. Ellis had 77 sacks and 634 tackles in 162 games and led Dallas in sacks six times.
Ellis was a defensive end for most of that time, then moved to linebacker when former coach Bill Parcells changed to a 3-4 defense. Ellis grumbled at first, then tore his Achilles' tendon. He returned in 2007 and had his best season with 12.5 sacks in 13 games, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.
