Elliott Super Bowl 45 test

Published: Feb 03, 2010 at 11:41 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Trent Williams lauds rookie QB Brock Purdy: 'You would think he's been in the league 15 years'
Brock Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," couldn't be more relevant this week as the San Francisco 49ers look to extend their winning streak to six games, with their new QB1, when they host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
news
Former Bills punter Matt Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape
Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
NFL+ is here!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!