Ellington rivalry renewed in 49ers-Cardinals clash

When the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Arizona Cardinalsthis week -- one of the best matchups in a week of great matchups -- a familiar family rivalry will be renewed.
Cardinals' running back Andre Ellington will hit the same field as his cousin, Bruce Ellington, the 49ers' rookie receiver.
The rivalry stretches back further than college, where Bruce's South Carolina Gamecocks were 2-0 against Andre's Clemson Tigers when both players suited up.
"We were rivals in our childhood, too," Andre said, per The Arizona Republic. "We were always competing. If there was a pickup game or something, he was always on the opposite team. I thought it was pretty interesting for him to be drafted by San Fran to keep that rivalry going."
"Some of my family gets in Friday, too, so we'll probably go out to dinner," he said. "After that, it's over. We're enemies."
Andre Ellington has become a focal point of the Cardinals' run game in just his second season. Bruce on the other hand has yet to record his first catch and is seeing all of his time as punt and kick returner.
Andre will be the key Ellington for both teams in this matchup. The running back was limited Thursday in practice while he continues to deal with his foot injury. Assuming he plays, the back possesses breaking ability the Cards need to exploit against the 49ers, especially with quarterback Drew Stanton starting.
If he can get loose against a banged-up Niners defense, it could turn the tide for the Cardinals, who have lost four straight matchups to San Francisco.
If he can't, it will be another gridiron loss for Andre to his cousin Bruce.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Falcons' lopsided win over the Bucs and previews every other game in Week 3.