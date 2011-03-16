Mock Draft

Presented By

Elite defensive players go early in scout's mock draft

Published: Mar 16, 2011 at 07:05 AM

Everyone has a mock draft. And most, come April 28, won't mean much.

But prior to the big show in New York City, there are 32 draft boards that really do matter. Those are the projections made in team war rooms that can guide how far a club thinks it needs to trade up to get a player, and how far it believes it can deal down without really regretting it.

With that in mind, I thought it would be interesting to seek out a college scout to put together his own mock draft. And one I know from an AFC team was nice enough to take on the task.

Here is his take on how the first 32 picks could shake out:

First round

  1. Pick No.
    1

    ![CAR](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CAR.png)
    MARCELL DAREUS
    DT
    Alabama
    [ ](/videos/nfl-first-draft/09000d5d81ea6130/First-draft-Blaine-Gabbert)


    Dareus has a well-rounded skill set on the interior. Nick Fairley gets the hype, but Dareus is the best defensive tackle in this draft.
  2. Pick No.
    2

    ![DEN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DEN.png)
    PATRICK PETERSON
    CB
    LSU
    [ ](/videos/nfl-first-draft/09000d5d81eaa3b4/First-Draft-Da-Quan-Bowers)


    Cornerback Champ Bailey was re-signed, but he isn't getting any younger.
  3. Pick No.
    3

    ![BUF](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/BUF.png)
    VON MILLER
    LB
    Texas A&M
    [ ](/videos/nfl-draft/09000d5d81eaf605/Grading-Dareus)


    A Derrick Thomas-type pass-rushing talent off the edge for the Bills.
  4. Pick No.
    4

    ![CIN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CIN.png)
    DA'QUAN BOWERS
    DE
    Clemson
    [ ](/videos/nfl-draft/09000d5d81eaa707/Pro-day-Nick-Fairley)


    A huge need for the Bengals, and they get the best defensive end in the draft.
  5. Pick No.
    5

    ![ARI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/ARI.png)
    CAM NEWTON
    QB
    Auburn
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e8902e/Von-Miller-interview)


    The pick here could be Blaine Gabbert, too, but with Miller off the board, it will be a quarterback.
  6. Pick No.
    6

    ![CLE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CLE.png)
    A.J. GREEN
    WR
    Georgia
    [ ](/videos/nfl-first-draft/09000d5d81eaa386/First-Draft-A-J-Green)


    Their young quarterback needs weapons, and Green is the best non-quarterback offensive player in this draft. Some would argue he is the best offensive player in the draft, period.
  7. Pick No.
    7

    ![SF](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SF.png)
    NICK FAIRLEY
    DT
    AUBURN
    [ ](/videos/nfl-first-draft/09000d5d81eaa3df/First-Draft-Patrick-Peterson)


    Fairley is not an ideal fit for their defensive scheme, but the 49ers can't pass on his elite talent if he drops to them here.
  8. Pick No.
    8

    ![TEN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/TEN.png)
    BLAINE GABBERT
    QB
    MISSOURI
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e888ba/Robert-Quinn-interview)


    Some people feel as if Gabbert is a lock to be a top-5 pick, but he's got some "bust" factor to him, so he falls to the Titans.
  9. Pick No.
    9

    ![DAL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DAL.png)
    ANTHONY CASTONZO
    OT
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e70618/Anthony-Castonzo-vignette)


    If this seems high for Castonzo, it is. The Cowboys would love to move back in the first round to get him, but this is an enormous area of need for this team.
  10. Pick No.
    10

    ![WAS](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/WAS.png)
    JAKE LOCKER
    QB
    WASHINGTON


    The Redskins could go with wide receiver Julio Jones here, too. But if they trade back to try and get Locker, they risk not getting him at all. They'll take him here.
  11. Pick No.
    11

    ![HOU](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/HOU.png)
    JULIO JONES
    WR
    ALABAMA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81eaf82d/2011-combine-workout-Prince-Amukamara)


    Sure, they have tons of needs as Wade Phillips installs a new 3-4 defense, but in the end they'll be thrilled to match Jones with Andre Johnson.
  12. Pick No.
    12

    ![MIN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/MIN.png)
    CAMERON JORDAN
    DE
    CAL
    [ ](/videos/nfl-network-path-to-the-draft/09000d5d81eaa476/Grading-Cam-Newton-s-pro-day)


    It's no secret the Vikings need help along the defensive line, and they could lose Ray Edwards.
  13. Pick No.
    13

    ![DET](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DET.png)
    NATE SOLDER
    OT
    COLORADO
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e7b529/Gabe-Carimi-vignette)


    It's the safe, smart pick. There's nothing sexy about this strategy; Jim Schwartz just needs to keep his quarterback upright in 2011.
  14. Pick No.
    14

    ![STL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/STL.png)
    ALDON SMITH
    DE
    MISSOURI
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81eab2b2/2011-combine-workout-Julio-Jones)


    They wanted A.J. Green or Julio Jones with this pick, and could opt to move back if both receivers are gone.
  15. Pick No.
    15

    ![MIA](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/MIA.png)
    ROBERT QUINN
    DE
    NORTH CAROLINA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-network-path-to-the-draft/09000d5d81eaf4f7/Grading-Ingram)


    Mark Ingram is the easy pick with this one, but the Dolphins will opt to go defense here and take a running back with their next pick.
  16. Pick No.
    16

    ![JAC](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/JAC.png)
    PRINCE AMUKAMARA
    CB
    NEBRASKA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81eb2e81/2011-combine-workout-Adrian-Clayborn)


    The Jaguars are thrilled that a top-level athlete like Amukamara falls to them here.
  17. Pick No.
    17

    ![NE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NE.png)
    J.J. WATT
    DE
    WISCONSIN
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e88874/J-J-Watt-interview)


    This is terrific value for the Patriots at No. 17. Ingram could also be an option here.
  18. Pick No.
    18

    ![SD](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SD.png)
    RYAN KERRIGAN
    DE
    PURDUE
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e8001e/Cameron-Jordan-This-is-mine)


    They would rather have Aldon Smith or Quinn here, but the Chargers will happily take Kerrigan and address a position of need.
  19. Pick No.
    19

    ![NYG](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NYG.png)
    GABE CARIMI
    OT
    WISCONSIN


    The biggest area of need for the Giants is addressed.
  20. Pick No.
    20

    ![TB](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/TB.png)
    AKEEM AYERS
    OLB
    UCLA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-draft/09000d5d81e69802/Combine-LBs-to-watch)


    Ayers is a very balanced football player who will be solid in coverage assignments in the Bucs' defensive scheme.
  21. Pick No.
    21

    ![KC](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/KC.png)
    PHIL TAYLOR
    DT
    BAYLOR
    [ ](/videos/nfl-videos/09000d5d81e5b0f0/Nate-Solder-vignette)


    Taylor might not have a great motor, but these big two-gap players are tough to find, and he's helped himself with a solid Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.
  22. Pick No.
    22

    ![IND](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/IND.png)
    COREY LIUGET
    DT
    ILLINOIS


    Either way, the Colts will go offensive or defensive line with this pick.
  23. Pick No.
    23

    ![PHI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/PHI.png)
    JIMMY SMITH
    CB
    COLORADO
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e8a16f/Best-value-players-LBs)


    : Smith could surprise some people and go higher than No. 23, and the Eagles are thrilled to get him here. If he drops, it will be due to character concerns, not football ability.
  24. Pick No.
    24

    ![NO](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NO.png)
    RAHIM MOORE
    S
    UCLA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e588d1/Ryan-Kerrigan-vignette)


    The Saints address a big need with the best safety in the draft.
  25. Pick No.
    25

    ![SEA](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SEA.png)
    ADRIAN CLAYBORN
    DE
    IOWA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e808d8/Interactive-scouting-report-Ryan-Mallett)


    Clayborn falls a bit and the Seahawks address a need on their defensive line.
  26. Pick No.
    26

    ![BAL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/BAL.png)
    BRANDON HARRIS
    CB
    MIAMI
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81eb371e/2011-combine-workout-Jimmy-Smith)


    Harris is a player on the rise and could go higher than this. The Ravens would be thrilled to pick him up at No. 26.
  27. Pick No.
    27

    ![ATL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/ATL.png)
    MIKE POUNCEY
    C/G
    FLORIDA
    [ ](/videos/nfl-videos/09000d5d81eb5016/2011-combine-workout-Aaron-Williams)


    The Falcons will likely draft the best player on their board at No. 27 due to multiple needs, but Pouncey would upgrade the interior of their offensive line.
  28. Pick No.
    28

    ![NE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NE.png)
    MARK INGRAM
    RB
    ALABAMA


    His marginal timed speed causes him to drop, and the Patriots will benefit from it by getting the best running back in the draft.
  29. Pick No.
    29

    ![CHI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CHI.png)
    MUHAMMAD WILKERSON
    DE
    Temple
    [ ](/videos/nfl-network-total-access/09000d5d81eb00d1/2011-combine-workout-Brandon-Harris)


    He's a versatile player who will help the Bears on their defensive line.
  30. Pick No.
    30

    ![NYJ](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NYJ.png)
    JUSTIN HOUSTON
    OLB
    Georgia
    [ ](/videos/nfl-combine/09000d5d81e8a16f/Best-value-players-LBs)


    This is a big need for the Jets. Houston has pass-rushing ability and a thick, well-built lower body.
  31. Pick No.
    31

    ![PIT](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/PIT.png)
    TYRON SMITH
    OT
    USC


    Smith drops right into the Steelers' lap in this mock. Though Smith might not fall this far, the Steelers wouldn't pass on him if he did.
  32. Pick No.
    32

    ![GB](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/GB.png)
    DANNY WATKINS
    G
    BAYLOR
    [ ](/videos/nfl-draft/09000d5d81ea5cd9/On-the-clock-Packers)


    Watkins is an instant starter for the Packers. He is an older player who plays with a mean streak.
