Elite defensive players go early in scout's mock draft

Everyone has a mock draft. And most, come April 28, won't mean much.
But prior to the big show in New York City, there are 32 draft boards that really do matter. Those are the projections made in team war rooms that can guide how far a club thinks it needs to trade up to get a player, and how far it believes it can deal down without really regretting it.
With that in mind, I thought it would be interesting to seek out a college scout to put together his own mock draft. And one I know from an AFC team was nice enough to take on the task.
Here is his take on how the first 32 picks could shake out:
First round
- Pick No.
1
![CAR](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CAR.png)
MARCELL DAREUS
DT
Alabama
Dareus has a well-rounded skill set on the interior. Nick Fairley gets the hype, but Dareus is the best defensive tackle in this draft.
- Pick No.
2
![DEN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DEN.png)
PATRICK PETERSON
CB
LSU
Cornerback Champ Bailey was re-signed, but he isn't getting any younger.
- Pick No.
3
![BUF](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/BUF.png)
VON MILLER
LB
Texas A&M
A Derrick Thomas-type pass-rushing talent off the edge for the Bills.
- Pick No.
4
![CIN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CIN.png)
DA'QUAN BOWERS
DE
Clemson
A huge need for the Bengals, and they get the best defensive end in the draft.
- Pick No.
5
![ARI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/ARI.png)
CAM NEWTON
QB
Auburn
The pick here could be Blaine Gabbert, too, but with Miller off the board, it will be a quarterback.
- Pick No.
6
![CLE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CLE.png)
A.J. GREEN
WR
Georgia
Their young quarterback needs weapons, and Green is the best non-quarterback offensive player in this draft. Some would argue he is the best offensive player in the draft, period.
- Pick No.
7
![SF](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SF.png)
NICK FAIRLEY
DT
AUBURN
Fairley is not an ideal fit for their defensive scheme, but the 49ers can't pass on his elite talent if he drops to them here.
- Pick No.
8
![TEN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/TEN.png)
BLAINE GABBERT
QB
MISSOURI
Some people feel as if Gabbert is a lock to be a top-5 pick, but he's got some "bust" factor to him, so he falls to the Titans.
- Pick No.
9
![DAL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DAL.png)
ANTHONY CASTONZO
OT
BOSTON COLLEGE
If this seems high for Castonzo, it is. The Cowboys would love to move back in the first round to get him, but this is an enormous area of need for this team.
- Pick No.
10
![WAS](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/WAS.png)
JAKE LOCKER
QB
WASHINGTON
The Redskins could go with wide receiver Julio Jones here, too. But if they trade back to try and get Locker, they risk not getting him at all. They'll take him here.
- Pick No.
11
![HOU](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/HOU.png)
JULIO JONES
WR
ALABAMA
Sure, they have tons of needs as Wade Phillips installs a new 3-4 defense, but in the end they'll be thrilled to match Jones with Andre Johnson.
- Pick No.
12
![MIN](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/MIN.png)
CAMERON JORDAN
DE
CAL
It's no secret the Vikings need help along the defensive line, and they could lose Ray Edwards.
- Pick No.
13
![DET](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/DET.png)
NATE SOLDER
OT
COLORADO
It's the safe, smart pick. There's nothing sexy about this strategy; Jim Schwartz just needs to keep his quarterback upright in 2011.
- Pick No.
14
![STL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/STL.png)
ALDON SMITH
DE
MISSOURI
They wanted A.J. Green or Julio Jones with this pick, and could opt to move back if both receivers are gone.
- Pick No.
15
![MIA](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/MIA.png)
ROBERT QUINN
DE
NORTH CAROLINA
Mark Ingram is the easy pick with this one, but the Dolphins will opt to go defense here and take a running back with their next pick.
- Pick No.
16
![JAC](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/JAC.png)
PRINCE AMUKAMARA
CB
NEBRASKA
The Jaguars are thrilled that a top-level athlete like Amukamara falls to them here.
- Pick No.
17
![NE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NE.png)
J.J. WATT
DE
WISCONSIN
This is terrific value for the Patriots at No. 17. Ingram could also be an option here.
- Pick No.
18
![SD](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SD.png)
RYAN KERRIGAN
DE
PURDUE
They would rather have Aldon Smith or Quinn here, but the Chargers will happily take Kerrigan and address a position of need.
- Pick No.
19
![NYG](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NYG.png)
GABE CARIMI
OT
WISCONSIN
The biggest area of need for the Giants is addressed.
- Pick No.
20
![TB](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/TB.png)
AKEEM AYERS
OLB
UCLA
Ayers is a very balanced football player who will be solid in coverage assignments in the Bucs' defensive scheme.
- Pick No.
21
![KC](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/KC.png)
PHIL TAYLOR
DT
BAYLOR
Taylor might not have a great motor, but these big two-gap players are tough to find, and he's helped himself with a solid Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.
- Pick No.
22
![IND](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/IND.png)
COREY LIUGET
DT
ILLINOIS
Either way, the Colts will go offensive or defensive line with this pick.
- Pick No.
23
![PHI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/PHI.png)
JIMMY SMITH
CB
COLORADO
: Smith could surprise some people and go higher than No. 23, and the Eagles are thrilled to get him here. If he drops, it will be due to character concerns, not football ability.
- Pick No.
24
![NO](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NO.png)
RAHIM MOORE
S
UCLA
The Saints address a big need with the best safety in the draft.
- Pick No.
25
![SEA](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/SEA.png)
ADRIAN CLAYBORN
DE
IOWA
Clayborn falls a bit and the Seahawks address a need on their defensive line.
- Pick No.
26
![BAL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/BAL.png)
BRANDON HARRIS
CB
MIAMI
Harris is a player on the rise and could go higher than this. The Ravens would be thrilled to pick him up at No. 26.
- Pick No.
27
![ATL](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/ATL.png)
MIKE POUNCEY
C/G
FLORIDA
The Falcons will likely draft the best player on their board at No. 27 due to multiple needs, but Pouncey would upgrade the interior of their offensive line.
- Pick No.
28
![NE](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NE.png)
MARK INGRAM
RB
ALABAMA
His marginal timed speed causes him to drop, and the Patriots will benefit from it by getting the best running back in the draft.
- Pick No.
29
![CHI](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/CHI.png)
MUHAMMAD WILKERSON
DE
Temple
He's a versatile player who will help the Bears on their defensive line.
- Pick No.
30
![NYJ](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/NYJ.png)
JUSTIN HOUSTON
OLB
Georgia
This is a big need for the Jets. Houston has pass-rushing ability and a thick, well-built lower body.
- Pick No.
31
![PIT](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/PIT.png)
TYRON SMITH
OT
USC
Smith drops right into the Steelers' lap in this mock. Though Smith might not fall this far, the Steelers wouldn't pass on him if he did.
- Pick No.
32
![GB](http://img.static.nfl.com/static/site/img/logos/120x80/GB.png)
DANNY WATKINS
G
BAYLOR
Watkins is an instant starter for the Packers. He is an older player who plays with a mean streak.