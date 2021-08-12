Around the NFL

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

Published: Aug 12, 2021 at 01:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag.

The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue, Jets coach Robert Saleh said, adding Moore is expected to undergo an MRI.

"I'm trying to get a feel," Saleh said of Moore's situation. "I'm an optimist, so I'm never worried until I'm worried."

Moore has attracted plenty of attention for being a highlight-making talent since the Jets selected him in April's draft. Teamed with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, Moore stands as a promising playmaker for a Jets team in need of young talent at the position.

While the hope remains the ailment is nothing more than a minor issue, Moore's exit raises a temporary red flag. For a team still looking to reverse its fortunes, it's not ideal. The Jets will hope it's nothing more than a scare with a month to go until the start of the 2021 regular season.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested of the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Bills LT Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
news

A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ hype train, and it's gaining steam. Consider former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown a passenger.
news

2021 NFL Preseason, Week 1: 1 thing to watch for from all 32 teams

Preseason football returned with the Hall of Fame Game and now comes a full slate of action with all 32 teams taking the field from Thursday through Sunday. Here's one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. 
news

Dak Prescott focused on wins, not stats: 'I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards'

Don't confuse Dak Prescott's desire to play through injury with a goal of completely owning the show for the Cowboys. Prescott isn't out to reset passing records -- he's out to stack victories and chase a title.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW