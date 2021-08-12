Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag.

The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue, Jets coach Robert Saleh said, adding Moore is expected to undergo an MRI.

"I'm trying to get a feel," Saleh said of Moore's situation. "I'm an optimist, so I'm never worried until I'm worried."

Moore has attracted plenty of attention for being a highlight-making talent since the Jets selected him in April's draft. Teamed with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, Moore stands as a promising playmaker for a Jets team in need of young talent at the position.