Eli Rogers and Marqise Lee lead Week 11 spot starts

The state of the Week 11 streaming options brings us back to Colin Kaepernick. The on-field product hasn't been stellar, but he's improving statistically with more time in Chip Kelly's offense. Kaepernick has finished as the QB14, QB16, QB8 and QB5 in his four starts. The Patriots defense is showing some cracks, as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks picked apart the middle of the field areas in their Sunday night win in New England. Yet, the real key here is that the Patriots will almost certainly go up multiple scores on the 49ers, which will put them not only in positons to pass, but for Kaepernick to scramble. And truth be told, we're really just chasing a floor his running ability brings, anyway.