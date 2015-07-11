Around the NFL

Eli Manning wishes injured teammate JPP well

Published: Jul 11, 2015 at 02:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Eli Manning hasn't spoken with injured teammate Jason Pierre-Paul, but the New York Giants quarterback knows how vital the pass rusher is to the team's success in 2015.

"Obviously (Pierre-Paul) is an important player," Manning said Friday, via the Times-Picayune. "He is a force on the defensive side, so hopefully everything gets healed up and healthy, and he's able to continue playing football at a high level."

Speaking at the 20th annual Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Big Blue's signal-caller called the incident "unfortunate."

"I don't know the whole story of how it all happened, but you never want to see any professional athletes get injured, especially in a way that probably could have been avoided," Manning said.

JPP had his right index finger amputated on Wednesday -- a decision that is expected to speed up his recovery process. The 26-year-old also suffered a broken thumb in a fireworks incident over the July 4 weekend.

The Giants sent a trainer to Miami to see JPP after the injury, but was refused access.

The deadline for franchise tagged players to sign a long-term deal is July 15. JPP and the Giants won't meet that deadline. The pass-rusher isn't expected to sign the $14.8 million franchise tag until he's healthy enough to hit the field.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

