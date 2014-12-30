Eli Manning will have third QB coach in three seasons

His 2014 position coach, Danny Langsdorf, will depart the Giants organization after just one season to become the offensive coordinator at Nebraska, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday. Langsdorf previously worked under new Nebraska head coach Mike Riley at Oregon State in the same role.
The Giants have the option to shift current staff members to the quarterback vacancy given that Sean Ryan (wide receivers) and Craig Johnson (running backs) have both previously coached the position at the NFL level, though a person familiar with the team's thinking suggested that offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and head coach Tom Coughlin will get the opportunity to search for a replacement with more experience in the current scheme.
The main hurdle to overcome will be pairing Manning with yet another quarterbacks coach. Manning had a renaissance season under Langsdorf and McAdoo, raising his completion percentage seven points while increasing his touchdowns from 18 to 30. His interception total from 2013 was almost cut in half.
The Giants have a massive question to answer when it comes to Manning's contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. The team opted not to extend him at this time last year, a move which would have tamped down his balky salary-cap number and secured him for a potential bargain after a down year.
Now, the onus will be on Manning to transition from one coach to the next without any hiccups if he wants to earn one more massive contract.
