Eli Manning to start vs. Dolphins; Jones ruled out

Published: Dec 13, 2019 at 04:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Eli Manning will make at least one more home start for the New York Giants.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled for Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins due to a high-ankle sprain, the team announced.

The news was expected but is notable with Jones returning to practice this week on a limited basis. Even with Jones able to get in some work, Big Blue smartly won't rush its first-round pick back in a lost season.

And so, Manning, who returned for last week's loss in Philadelphia, will get at least one home start in what appears will be his final run in New York.

In his return to the starting lineup on Monday night, Manning caught fire in the first half with a couple of deep dynamic connections to rookie receiver Darius Slayton. The offense, however, shriveled up in the second half, generating just two first downs and 29 total net yards in seven possessions in the second half as the Giants gave up a 14-point lead to lose in overtime to the Eagles.

Sunday's bout with the Dolphins could mark the final home game in Manning's storied Giants career. A win could boost the 16-year pro's career regular-season record back to .500 after he fell to 116-117 as a starter following the Week 14 loss.

If it is the end for Manning in New York, the MetLife crowd is sure to give the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback a fond farewell.

In other Giants news, guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) were ruled out.

