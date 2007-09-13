Eli Manning takes snaps, hands off at Giants practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning took some snaps, made a few handoffs and tossed lightly to test his bruised right shoulder on Wednesday.
Manning did not practice and coach Tom Coughlin gave no indication whether he would play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
"I am encouraged by his progress," Coughlin said. "He is less sore than he was the day before, that kind of thing. The swelling is way down. So I'm encouraged by that."
Manning was not available for comment in the locker room after practice.
Backup QB Jared Lorenzen took snaps with the first team, and would make his first career start Sunday if Manning can't play.
"If I were a betting man I would say he would play," Lorenzen said of Manning, who returned and threw a touchdown pass after he was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 45-35 loss to Dallas. "He's a tough guy. He showed a lot of grit out there last week."
Manning has started the last 42 regular season and playoff games for New York. Coughlin said Manning's status is day to day.
"We'll take everything into consideration, realize that he wants to play and is extremely competitive, and at the right time, we'll make the proper call," Coughlin said.
Coughlin refused to set a deadline for Manning, who completed 28 of 41 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns in last week's loss.
"We'll give him every opportunity," Coughlin said.
On another front, Coughlin said he was encouraged by the injury report on defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who hurt a knee in the first quarter against Dallas. He also is listed as day to day.
Meanwhile, halfback Brandon Jacobs will be out up to a month with a knee injury.
Kicker Lawrence Tynes did not practice Wednesday because of a calf injury. He is expected to kick on Thursday.
Coughlin said free agent Josh Huston, who was barely beat out by Tynes in training camp, would be among his top choices if New York needed a new kicker this weekend.
