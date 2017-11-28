Eli Manning's benching marks excruciating end of an era

In human terms, it is excruciating. Coaches, even two-time Super Bowl winners like Coughlin, live on borrowed time, even at one of the most stable franchises in all of sports. But for a player of Manning's caliber, for one who wanted to play his entire career for one team, for one who delivered two trophies, an unraveling is upsetting to watch. We are often reminded that football is a business, but when it strikes at those who best represented their franchises, this treatment is crushing. That the Giants could have handled this ending -- and it is hard to read this as anything but the end for Manning with the Giants -- more deftly should be obvious. Manning did not have a face-to-face conversation with Mara, who was out of town Monday and at owners' meetings on Tuesday, before the decision was announced. They communicated by text and are expected to speak directly Wednesday. That Mara allowed McAdoo to bench Manning is shocking enough. That he allowed it to go forward without sitting down in person with Manning should not have happened.