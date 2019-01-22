Eli Manning's agent thinks QB is back with Giants in '19

If the Giants bring Manning back, it could come with a pay cut. The veteran is set to count $23.2 million on the salary cap in the final year of his contract. New York could save $17 million by cutting him. The team could also attempt to work out a pay cut, or perhaps a short extension that would lower the cap number. As of mid-January, however, it appears Big Blue has yet to talk to the QB's agent about any of the possibilities.