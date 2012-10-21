Eli Manning's 77-yard TD rallies New York Giants over Washington Redskins

The Giants were forced to punt on their next series and Washington got the ball back at its 23. After gaining nothing in three plays, Griffin went back to pass on fourth down, eluded Pierre-Paul and then danced around long enough to find tight end Logan Paulsen for a 19-yard gain and a first down at the 42. The 24-yard scamper got the ball to the New York 34 and two plays later Moss beat Hosley and hauled in Griffin's perfect pass as Griffin lay on his back and celebrated like a snow angel.