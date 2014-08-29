 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eli Manning's 10 best answers from his Reddit AMA

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 01:15 PM

With the preseason officially in the books, Eli Manning made the most of his Friday by participating in an "AMA" on Reddit. For the uniformed, AMA stands for "Ask Me Anything," which is a popular series on the site where everyday average folks get a chance to ask celebrities the tough questions about life, love, DeMarcus Ware and ducks (more on that below). Here are the 10 best questions and answers from Eli's highly entertaining AMA.

Right out of the gate, a long-suffering Patriots fan went after Eli.

Whew. Good thing Eli doesn't have a secret vendetta against Tom Terrific. In fact, it appears he's a fan of the quarterback's looks as well.

Later, we learned that had football not panned out for Eli, he had a backup plan.

Not sure we can quite call him a two-sport athlete, but kudos for him for ensuring his financial future with a fool-proof backup plan of professional badminton. Yes, it is a real thing and no I didn't have to look it up.

I was wondering when a question about interceptions would pop up, and the users of Reddit didn't disappoint. Neither did Eli with his response.

Well played, Eli. As they say, all of the greats have short memories.

Rather than dwell on interceptions, another user had a two-part question involving the appearance of #Manningface in "Madden NFL 15" and touchdown celebrations.

Well Eli, perhaps if you actually performed that sandwich celebration in a real game EA Sports would put it in their game? Something to aspire to in 2014, I guess. Reddit users weren't done with touchdown celebration ideas, however.

Oh, Eli. Sometimes you so perfectly fit in as an awkward white guy, it makes my heart swoon. Further evidence of this came in the question below.

Yikes. Kevin Federline is seriously the only person Eli has ever asked for an autograph? Brittney Spears' ex-husband, and the cunning lyricist of such rhymes as "Yeah, I'm hotter than a pizza oven / Magazines drop the lies and I precede the clubbin'"? Come on, Eli. You're better than that. But hey, at least he knows his Haddaway.

In a perfect world though, Eli would have made this reference because back in the day he and Peyton used to go out as the "Night at the Roxbury" duo when they were single men. If only.

It also appears as if one astute Reddit user has given Eli a new mission for the 2014 season.

Let us know what you find out, Eli. Finally, the moment you've been waiting for. The brave Reddit user ExileOnBane_Street asked Eli the question we've all been yearning to ask.

I think I'd have to disagree with Eli here, but either battle sounds like one I'd prefer to watch rather than partake in.

And it looks like I wasn't the only person who wasn't thrilled with one of Eli's answers.

As much fun as this peek into the mind of Eli Manning was, I'm thrilled that actual football is returning so soon so we can do away with these distractions. However, I am not thrilled that "What is Love" will now be in my head for the rest of the weekend. Thanks, Eli.

-- Alex writes fantasy and features pieces for NFL.com, and was thrilled to get a chance to pinch-hit for the "Around the NFL" crew. He's a huge fan of their podcast, and suggests you give it a listen. You can follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu ends NFL Scouting Combine workout early with right thigh injury

Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, one of the draft's top prospects, ended his NFL Scouting Combine workout early with a thigh injury on Sunday.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.