Eli Manning's 10 best answers from his Reddit AMA

With the preseason officially in the books, Eli Manning made the most of his Friday by participating in an "AMA" on Reddit. For the uniformed, AMA stands for "Ask Me Anything," which is a popular series on the site where everyday average folks get a chance to ask celebrities the tough questions about life, love, DeMarcus Ware and ducks (more on that below). Here are the 10 best questions and answers from Eli's highly entertaining AMA.
Whew. Good thing Eli doesn't have a secret vendetta against Tom Terrific. In fact, it appears he's a fan of the quarterback's looks as well.
Later, we learned that had football not panned out for Eli, he had a backup plan.
Not sure we can quite call him a two-sport athlete, but kudos for him for ensuring his financial future with a fool-proof backup plan of professional badminton. Yes, it is a real thing and no I didn't have to look it up.
I was wondering when a question about interceptions would pop up, and the users of Reddit didn't disappoint. Neither did Eli with his response.
Rather than dwell on interceptions, another user had a two-part question involving the appearance of #Manningface in "Madden NFL 15" and touchdown celebrations.
Well Eli, perhaps if you actually performed that sandwich celebration in a real game EA Sports would put it in their game? Something to aspire to in 2014, I guess. Reddit users weren't done with touchdown celebration ideas, however.
Oh, Eli. Sometimes you so perfectly fit in as an awkward white guy, it makes my heart swoon. Further evidence of this came in the question below.
Yikes. Kevin Federline is seriously the only person Eli has ever asked for an autograph? Brittney Spears' ex-husband, and the cunning lyricist of such rhymes as "Yeah, I'm hotter than a pizza oven / Magazines drop the lies and I precede the clubbin'"? Come on, Eli. You're better than that. But hey, at least he knows his Haddaway.
In a perfect world though, Eli would have made this reference because back in the day he and Peyton used to go out as the "Night at the Roxbury" duo when they were single men. If only.
It also appears as if one astute Reddit user has given Eli a new mission for the 2014 season.
Let us know what you find out, Eli. Finally, the moment you've been waiting for. The brave Reddit user ExileOnBane_Street asked Eli the question we've all been yearning to ask.
I think I'd have to disagree with Eli here, but either battle sounds like one I'd prefer to watch rather than partake in.
And it looks like I wasn't the only person who wasn't thrilled with one of Eli's answers.
As much fun as this peek into the mind of Eli Manning was, I'm thrilled that actual football is returning so soon so we can do away with these distractions. However, I am not thrilled that "What is Love" will now be in my head for the rest of the weekend. Thanks, Eli.
