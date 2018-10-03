Eli Manning: Risks 'are not what you want to take'

Manning's adversity to taking chances has been evident this season. That perception is borne out in the stats. He owns the fifth-lowest air-yards per attempt this season at 7.4, and ranks 20th in yards per attempt at 6.3. His third-best passer rating of 114.1 is buffered by a 40.4 wide open through percentage (the percent of a QB's attempts where the targeted receiver has 3-plus yards of separation). In summation, Manning is making short, quick throws that the defense will happily give up, eschewing the risk of trying to fit the ball into tight windows.