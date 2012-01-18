Eli Manning misses practice with stomach illness

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 07:09 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning missed part of Wednesday's practice session with an illness that coach Tom Coughlin called "a stomach bug, hopefully a 24-hour deal."

Manning was placed on the Giants' injury report for the first time this season as a limited participant in practice, though he missed the majority of it. The team is preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the NFC championship.

"If there is one guy who can miss a practice Wednesday mentally, it's No. 10," guard Chris Snee said of Manning, who has had his best pro season. "He was probably in here on Monday and Tuesday looking at film."

Tight end Jake Ballard figured Manning headed right home to recuperate - and watch film.

"He's probably going to spend the rest of the day doing that," Ballard said.

Also limited Wednesday were defensive ends Justin Tuck (shoulder) and Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Mark Herzlich (ankle).

Missing practice completely was running back Ahmad Bradshaw with a foot problem. Bradshaw frequently has sat out practices or been limited in recent weeks.

Ballard said it was apparent immediately Wednesday morning that Manning wasn't feeling well.

"You could tell he was hurting bad," Ballard said. "He usually toughs things out like that. You could tell he was dragging, and you don't like to see your Pro Bowl quarterback throwing up or feeling like that. Hopefully he's better tomorrow."

Snee wants to make sure of that, so he offered some help.

"I'm actually going to bring him some soup tomorrow," Snee said. "I'll do whatever it takes to make sure he is at full strength."

Some home cooking?

"Southern gumbo," Snee joked. "Or whatever they have in the cafeteria."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

Week 10 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW