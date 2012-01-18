Eli Manning misses practice with stomach illness

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning missed part of Wednesday's practice session with an illness that coach Tom Coughlin called "a stomach bug, hopefully a 24-hour deal."
Manning was placed on the Giants' injury report for the first time this season as a limited participant in practice, though he missed the majority of it. The team is preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the NFC championship.
"If there is one guy who can miss a practice Wednesday mentally, it's No. 10," guard Chris Snee said of Manning, who has had his best pro season. "He was probably in here on Monday and Tuesday looking at film."
Tight end Jake Ballard figured Manning headed right home to recuperate - and watch film.
"He's probably going to spend the rest of the day doing that," Ballard said.
Also limited Wednesday were defensive ends Justin Tuck (shoulder) and Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), cornerback Corey Webster (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Mark Herzlich (ankle).
Missing practice completely was running back Ahmad Bradshaw with a foot problem. Bradshaw frequently has sat out practices or been limited in recent weeks.
Ballard said it was apparent immediately Wednesday morning that Manning wasn't feeling well.
"You could tell he was hurting bad," Ballard said. "He usually toughs things out like that. You could tell he was dragging, and you don't like to see your Pro Bowl quarterback throwing up or feeling like that. Hopefully he's better tomorrow."
Snee wants to make sure of that, so he offered some help.
"I'm actually going to bring him some soup tomorrow," Snee said. "I'll do whatever it takes to make sure he is at full strength."
Some home cooking?
"Southern gumbo," Snee joked. "Or whatever they have in the cafeteria."